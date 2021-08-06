Bigg Boss OTT: Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh announced as next contestant in fiery promo! - Watch

New Delhi: The makers of one of the most anticipated shows Bigg Boss OTT have revealed yet another face that is set to join the show as a contestant as seen in its latest promo. In the video, we're introduced to Bhojpuri model-actress Akshara Singh who sets the stage of fire with her charming, strong presence.

As she introduces herself, she expresses that she's here to shut down all of those who bad-mouth the Bhojpuri industry and the people working in it. She also jokes that even though she's popularly known for romancing on-screen, she can also bring about action when the need arises.

She said, "Jo log hamare Bhojpuri industry ka naam kharab kar dete hai un sab ka labar labar band kar denge. Waise toh hum zabardasti ka romance ke liye jaane jaate hai lekin yahaan zaroorat padi na toh humko action be barabar karne aata hai (I will shut down those who soil the reputation of Bhojpuri industry. Usually, I am known for romance but if needed, I can engage in some action too)."

Watch her fiery promo:

She has worked with almost all the A-listers in Bhojpuri movies. She has as many as 2.8 million followers on Instagram so far and her fan army is increasing with each passing day.

Akshara Singh began her journey as an actress in the television industry before venturing into Bhojpuri films. With over 50 movies old, Akshara is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Not only acting but Akshara is also blessed with another talent and that is singing. She has crooned many songs and has cut several albums. The actress has sung special devotional songs on important festivals such as—Kanwar and Navratri respectively.

A few days back, the makers had revealed the name of the first two contestants of the show - singer Neha Bhasin and actor Zeeshan Khan!

The show will be hosted by director Karan Johar for the first six weeks on Voot Select and will be known as 'Bigg Boss OTT'. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move seamlessly into Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss'.

"Bigg Boss OTT", which will stream on Voot, will introduce a 'janta' factor. The new format will give the common man the uncommon powers of "Bigg Boss OTT" by enabling them to handpick contestants and the contestants' stay, tasks, and exit from the show.