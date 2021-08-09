Bigg Boss OTT turns into warzone on Day 1, Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal lose their temper!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT has already converted into a war zone as the contestants are seen already getting into ugly spat and creating huge turbulence in the house.

One of the contestants on the show, Pratik Sehajpal was seen involving in petty fights almost with all the inmates of the house right on the premiere night only.

He also had a heated argument with Shamita Shetty while she was on stage and that was just the beginning.

He also had a fight with another contestant Divya Agarwal with whom he had earlier participated in Ace of Space show.

Well, that was not the end, on the first morning of the show, the contestants were seen fighting over the household duties, who will be cleaning the house, utensils, cooking and bathroom. The distribution of duties was the main concern of the inmates. The fight started between Divya and Pratik and later the house was divided into two groups. While Shamita was seen trying to pacify things, but it turned into a big argument between the two.

Voot has shared a glimpse of their official handle and wrote, “INCOMING OTT FIGHT!!

Divya aur Pratik ki jung ki kya hai wajah?

Kaun end mei paayega iski saza?

Watch Bigg Boss OTT live 24x7 only on @VootSelect!

Presenting sponsor: @vimalelaichi

#ItnaOTT#BBOtt #BBOttOnVoot #Voot #SalmanKhan #KaranJohar

@karanjohar @beingsalmankhan @vootselect @theonlyzeeshankhan @nehabhasin4u @simatapariaofficial..”

Now VOOT has shared an official video of the ugly spat. Have a look.

For the unversed, the premiere of the most-awaited reality show Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar was on Sunday (August 8) and fans were thrilled! The show introduced contestants such as Neha Bhasin, Akshara Singh, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Raqesh Bapat, Karan Nath, and many more.

Bigg Boss OTT, which will stream on Voot, will introduce a 'janta' factor. The new format will give the common man the uncommon powers of "Bigg Boss OTT" by enabling them to handpick contestants and the contestants' stay, tasks, and exit from the show.

This is the first time the reality show will have a special digital segment. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move seamlessly into Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss'.