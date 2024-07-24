Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya Actress Jaya Bhattacharya Opens Up On Her Profession, Says 'My Neighbours Judged Me, Today People Ask Me To Teach Their Kids Acting

New Delhi: Seldom people have coloured opinions about those who work in the glamour world. Seasoned television actress Jaya Bhattacharya, currently seen as Urmila in Sun Neo’s newly launched show ‘Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya,’ spoke about the evolving role of women in the entertainment industry. She shared her experiences from a time when women were judged and how things have been changing.

Opening up about the same, Jaya Bhattacharya shared, "When I started my acting career years ago, women in the film industry weren't respected. Once, I attended a program as a chief guest but left feeling sad. After that, I stopped going to such events. Regardless of being invited as an honoured guest, people judged actresses based on their clothes and stereotyped their characters. Even my neighbours judged me by my profession and said things to my face. I always stood up for myself, explaining that I'm just pursuing my dream and working with pure intentions."

She added, “These days, people often ask me to teach their kids acting. They dream of having a child in the industry to bring fame and success to their family name. Times have changed a lot, and the industry has evolved. I always focus on improving myself and my skills to achieve my goals, always moving forward without looking back.”

Talking about her recent work, Jaya Bhattacharya plays the role of Urmila, the stepmother of Kartik (Ashish Dixit), who has a hidden agenda against her family. ‘Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya’ is a heartfelt family drama that follows Vaishnavi (played by Brinda Dahal), an orphan who reveres Chhathi Maiyya (portrayed by Devoleena Bhattacharjee) as her mother.

Tune in to Sun Neo to watch Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya every Monday to Saturday at 7 PM.