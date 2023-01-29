Choreographer Nishant Bhat Opens up on Bigg Boss 16, says, ‘Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a Winner for me’

New Delhi: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows and the current season 16 is making the viewers bite their nails. The show is interesting because of the contestants who are getting lots of love from loyal fans of the show.

The fans of the show are not only the common man but also many celebrities who follow the show regularly. Choreographer Nishant Bhat got his popularity from the Bigg Boss season 15 OTT and television. In a recent interview, he gave his opinion about Bigg Boss 16. He shared that he is loving the latest season and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a winner for him. He said, "Priyanka winner hai kyuki unke rishte sahi thee jaise bhi thee, strategy sahi hai, unke mudde sahi hai" (Priyanka is a winner because her relations were pure and strategy was correct, her stand were right).

He further shared his opinion on Shiv Thakare and said that he has followed his Marathi season of Bigg Boss and he doesn't like his game in the Hindi version because he is not playing real. He feels Priyanka is playing real and said, "Priyanka real lagti hai."

He also said shared his opinion on Mandali and said, "Mandali main sab coolie hai". He feels that in the house having a friendship is great but one must know when to lose weight and focus on the trophy. He did not like how Mandali is pulling each other's weight and not focusing on the trophy.