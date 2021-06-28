Confirmed: Shaheer Sheikh’s wife Ruchikaa Kapoor is pregnant, shows off baby bump in a cute pic!

New Delhi: Television heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh is going to be a father soon. The actor who earlier refused to comment on the pregnancy of his wife has shared a photo of himself with his wife and in-laws, in which his ladylove can be seen with a very visible baby bump.

The actor captioned the photo as, “Happiness is home made.. #betterTogether”.

Shaheer’s ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’ co-actor and rumoured ex girlfriend Erica Fernandes took to comment section to shower love on Ruchikaa. “@ruchikaakapoor you're looking so cute,” wrote the actress.

Earlier in an interview with ETimes, when asked by Ruchikaa’s pregnancy, the actor refused to confirm it. “Let’s not talk about it. It is too early to comment,” Shaheer had said.

However, he opened up about life after marriage and shared his plans of shifting to a new house. “We have entered a new phase of life. I am learning new things every day and taking up new responsibilities. I lived alone for many years in Mumbai, so I am learning to share my space with someone now. (laughs). I enjoy cooking for her. Also, Ruchikaa and I are moving to a new home, so the last few months have been spent doing it up. I believe in living a simple, minimalistic life, and it is a modest house and not something gigantic,” shared the 37 years old.

Shaheer and Ruchikaa tied the knot on 27 November 2020 in an intimate court ceremony. The couple has not have any grand celebrations due to the pandemic.

Ruchikaa is the head of the film division of Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.

On the work front, Shaheer is riding high on the success of his music video ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’ opposite Hina Khan. He will also next be seen in the third season of his popular daily show ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bh’’ opposite Erica Fernandes.