TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee sizzles in belly dancing video, fans call her 'dancing diva'! - Watch

New Delhi: On Saturday night (June 27), TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee surprised fans with a sizzling video in which she was seen flaunting her newly-acquired belly dancing skills. The dance clip left her fans in awe calling her a 'stunner' and a 'dancing diva'. In the video, she was seen wearing a black sports bra with a belly dancing skirt with shimmery embellishments. The actress swayed her hips side to side and showed fans the progress she's made in her belly dancing class.

In the caption of the post, she wrote, "Practice. Practice. Practice.In love with this dance form.I am not yet learnt properly to post a full dance.Still learning.But i am sure as soon as i finish my course will share with you all for sure. Till then enjoy this."

Check out her belly-dancing video:

On the personal front, the actress is dating someone, however, she has refrained from revealing his identity in the public domain. In an earlier interview with ETimes she had explained why, she said, "I am not ready to reveal my partner’s name just yet. He is also not comfortable about making his name public since he doesn't belong to the industry. People will start sending him friend requests and following him on social media, which we don’t want at this stage. I prefer to keep my personal life under wraps."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is best known for her role Gopi Modi in the TV show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya'. Last year, she had entered Bigg Boss 14 as a replacement for Eijaz Khan but got evicted soon after. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss 13 in 2019.