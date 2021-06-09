हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma, Devoleena Bhattacharjee apologise to each other over Pearl V Puri minor rape case verbal battle!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television stars Nia Sharma and Devoleena Bhattacharjee had a verbal fight recently over Pearl V Puri minor rape case. After slamming each other on the social media platform, the two telly stars decided to bury their hatchet and apologised to each other. 

Nia Sharma wrote in a note on Instagram Stories, "My mom, brother and Ravi very lovingly told me I wasn't right and considering the three close ones can't be wrong. ...so Here I go. Hey @devoleena I may have crossed a line in being personal...I'm sorry It was impulsive. Hope you'll forget."

Devoleena responded saying, "Hey Nia Sharma that is ok. Forgive me too if I have hurt you though that wasn't my intention at all. Convey my regards to your mom, brother and Ravi. Stay safe and take care."

For the unversed, actress Nia Sharma took a dig at actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee who earlier slammed netizens for ‘cursing’ the minor girl who complained against actor Pearl V Puri of rape.

Actor Pearl V Puri is charged for raping a minor girl in 2019 and is booked under the section of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act is currently under custody.

The 31-year-old "Naagin 3" actor was booked by Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate, invoking charges of IPC Sec. 376 AB and POCSO Act, 4, 8, 12,19, 21 for the rape of the minor girl, said the officials. 

The actor has received immense support from his industry friends including Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti, Suyyash Rai among others.

 

