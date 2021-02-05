Disha Parmar wants to ‘slap’ ‘jobless’ trolls hinting at Devoleena Bhattacharjee flirting with Rahul Vaidya

New Delhi: ‘Bigg Boss 14’ former contestant Disha Parmar responded to the trolls who implied that she is okay with Devoleena Bhattacharjee flirting with her boyfriend, Rahul Vaidya but has a problem when Nikki Tamboli converses with him. Devoleena, Nikki and Rahul are currently co-contestants in ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

Disha shared a screenshot of a user who had shared the actress’ now deleted tweet in which she had written for Rahul, “I know you clearly told me what to expect in this relationship.But watching you and Nikki like this on national television is too much to handle.So my love, Please. Dress up baby, let's come home." The user had written on her deleted post: "If she's this broad-minded and has no problem with Devo flirting then why is she having problem with Rahul talking to Nikki? Okay, so she deleted her post immediately after posting it. Found this SS on Twitter."

Sharing the picture, Disha responded to the user, “Show’s your level! To what extend these soo called fans can stoop too! God bless you!”

In a fresh tweet, Disha also expressed frustration at the trolls and wrote, “I really don’t bother much nowadays with what all people write or make fake edits to get a reaction .. but then there are some Days when you just want to slap all these useless, jobless people who have done nothing in life except spitting venom."

In December, singer Rahul Vaidya took a voluntary exit from the controversial reality show but made a re-entry later. Devoleena entered as Eijaz Khan's proxy who left the show citing personal reasons.

Meanwhile, the ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara’ actress also often amplifies fans' tweets and hashtags to promote her boyfriend Rahul’s victory as the 'Bigg Boss 14' winner. She has retweeted multiple tweets in this regard.