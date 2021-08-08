हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan sets stage on fire with 'hyperactive energy', Karan Johar is 'totally feeling his vibe'! - Watch

After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move seamlessly into Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss'.

Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan sets stage on fire with &#039;hyperactive energy&#039;, Karan Johar is &#039;totally feeling his vibe&#039;! - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Zeeshan Khan, Voot

New Delhi: It's only a few hours before the grand premiere of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT and the makers are keeping excitement high with interesting promos and sneak peeks into the Karan Johar hosted show. In their latest promo, we witness the fun conversation between YouTuber Zeeshan Khan and Karan. The hyperactive actor was seen wearing a funky outfit which made Johar compare him to Ranveer Singh as he also has a peculiar sense of fashion. 

Later, Karan also jokingly asked him if he's trying to show off his body or did he forget the buttons on his shirt. Zeeshan really set the stage on fire with his contagious energy and charisma.

The promo's caption read, "Inki hyperactive energy ko toh hum screen ke bahar bhi feel kar sakte hai, Kaisa laga aapko Zeeshan ka style, cool ya uber cool? Bigg Boss OTT starts streaming today at 8 pm only on Voot."

Check out the hilarious promo:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voot (@voot)

 

For the unversed, this is the first time the Bigg Boss show will have a special digital segment. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move seamlessly into Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss'.

What's even more interesting is that viewers will have total access to the doings of the contestants as with 24x7 direct camera footage.

The show will air on Sunday (August 8) at 8 pm. It will be hosted by director Karan Johar for the first six weeks. Then from Monday-Saturday, the episodes will air at 7 pm on Voot and on Sunday, at 8 pm.

