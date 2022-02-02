Exclusive: 'I remember going to Shiv temple in Jammu and observing fast on Mondays', says veteran actor Tej Sapru

Veteran actor Tej Sapru, who is known for playing villainous roles on-screen, is currently playing Prajapati Daksh on &TV's mythological show Baal Shiv. After dedicating more than 40 years to the Indian entertainment industry, seasoned star Tej Sapru in an exclusive interview with Zee News Digital talked about his role, faith in Lord Shiva and much more.

Q. Tell us about your character, Daksh, in &TV’s Baal Shiv?

A. I am an ardent believer of Lord Shiva, and any role that makes me feel his presence will always be a role that interests me. Prajapati Daksh is a very powerful character, and this is not the first time I am portraying him on screen. I had done a movie years back in which I played the same role. The film is still played at the Maa Ambe temple for the devotees who want to understand the whole story behind Lord Shiva’s life, and it is one of the most blessed feelings for me.

Q. We heard that you are an ardent Shiv Bhakt in real life. However, your character is anti-Shiv, so does that make you nervous?

A. Right from childhood, I have been a worshipper of Lord Shiva. I remember going to a Shiv temple in Jammu and observing fast on Mondays. Even today, my day starts and ends by saying the Shiv Kawach because the power I feel with it is unexplainable. I believe Lord Shiva is the director of my life and connects me to the larger universe. I would do any role that helps portray Lord Shiva's life, even if it is against him on screen. Lord Shiva is the constant motivator and a guide in my life. So, I am not nervous because Lord Shiva is with me throughout my journey.

Q. You have been associated with many mythological shows before. What is the reason behind your fondness for this genre?

A. Mythology is one of the most difficult genres, especially heavy hair, makeup, dialogues, and jewellery. But they come in the form of huge blessings, and you never say no to such blessings.

Q. You have essayed several villainous characters, is there a special reason behind this choice?

A. I come from the time when villains had their fan following. Interestingly, I have played son to the most iconic villains of the Bollywood industry, including the late Amrish Puri, Gulshan Grover and Pran. I loved playing the villainous characters, but it was not a choice. Rather, my action sequences attracted the audiences and directors so much that I started getting offers to play the dashing villain who’s also amazing at doing an action. I have played so many villainous characters that naming one would be an injustice. However, my character of Teja in Mr India got me recognition. After doing so many characters in 13 different languages in more than four decades, asking for other’s characters would be too much (Laughs).

Q. You are the only actor who has acted in 13 different languages. How do you manage to do the same?

A. I love challenges, so I did not restrict myself to certain industries. Instead, I went on exploring 13 different languages. Challenges did come, especially while saying the dialogues with the same conviction, but somehow, I learned those languages, and now it gives me a feeling of pride.

Q. Having worked in Bollywood, Punjabi cinema, and television, tell us how your journey in the entertainment industry has been.

A. The journey has been a rollercoaster ride with many ups and downs. But I would say in these 40 years, never came the point when I felt I was out of work, for which again I would like to thank Lord Shiva and the people who have helped me become who I am today.

Q. You’ve been away from television for close to two years. What was the reason behind this break, and what made you make a comeback?

A. I love television so much that I cannot think of taking a break from it. The only reason was COVID-19 which has been a reason to many. I am glad to entertain the audience with a strong character like Prajapati Daksh in Baal Shiv.

Q. Any other projects in the pipeline?

A. There are a few projects of movies and series I am shooting for and are in the pipeline to release. The roles are very different and will focus on various genres. I could not be more excited for all of you to see them.