Aamir Ali

Fans compare Aamir Ali's Naxalbari character 'Ambar Keswani' to Alvaro Morte's 'Professor' role in Money Heist!

While there have been a lot of 'bad has never looked so good' compliments floating around, people are now even comparing Aamir's character look and personality to that of 'The Professor' from Netflix drama Money Heist.

Fans compare Aamir Ali&#039;s Naxalbari character &#039;Ambar Keswani&#039; to Alvaro Morte&#039;s &#039;Professor&#039; role in Money Heist!

New Delhi: Actor Aamir Ali's power-packed performance as the crooked and cunning Ambar Keswani in ZEE5's Naxalbari is winning a lot of hearts on and off social media.

While there have been a lot of 'bad has never looked so good' compliments floating around, people are now even comparing Aamir's character look and personality to that of 'The Professor' from Netflix drama Money Heist.

With some similar references between both Aamir Ali and Alvaro Morte aka The Professor's characters, a lot of Aamir's fans and wellwishers have taken to social media platforms to put up photo & video similarities of the two, highly praising the latter's role portrayal which has an uncanny and super familiarity with the Money Heist star.

Having created quite a buzz as Ambar Keswani as part of his digital debut, Aamir has performed outstandingly well, breaking through his prior images from the romance and comedy genre, to being loved for his grey shade portrayal on-screen.

 

Tags:
Aamir AliNaxalbarimoney heistZEE5Netflix
