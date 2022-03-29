हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shamita Shetty

Fans go gaga after Shamita Shetty visits Raqesh Bapat in Pune, poses with his family: See pics

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat met on Bigg Boss OTT and developed a strong bond. They continued it after the show as well.

Fans go gaga after Shamita Shetty visits Raqesh Bapat in Pune, poses with his family: See pics
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Bigg Boss couple Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have been making headlines regularly after a report suggested that the couple might be headed to splitsville. Although neither Shamita nor Raqesh commented on the rumours, they have given indirect hints through their actions.

Now, pictures of Shamita posing with Raqesh's sister Sheetal and her daughter Isha have been going viral, suggesting that the adorable couple is still going strong. It appears Shamita travelled to Pune to visit Raqesh and his family and fans were thrilled to see pictures from their meeting.

Sheetal Bapat, Raqesh's sister took to Instagram to share the pictures with a heart and a hug emoji. 

In the pictures, Shamita was seen wearing a beautiful off-white dress with a lacey short blazer or jacket. On the other hand, Raqesh looked dapper in a white Indo-western kurta and ripped, blue jeans.

Take a look at the post:

 

Earlier, Raqesh had spoken about his connection with Shamita Shetty in an interview with Hindustan Times.

He said, "I would not name it a relationship. It’s a bond. We just give names to things. It’s like two people enjoying the space with each other, caring for each other. If you want to name it, it's a name game. She is a woman I really respect."

Before that, Shamita had squashed breakup rumours by sharing a post that read, "We request you’ll to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. There’s no truth in this. Love and light to everyone."

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat met on the sets of Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT. The two fell in love on the reality show and since then have openly expressed their feelings for each-other. Shamita and Raqesh also celebrated the former’s birthday together and also celebrated Valentine’s day with one another.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shamita ShettyRaqesh BapatShaRaShamita Shetty breakupShamita Shetty boyfriendRaqesh Bapat family
Next
Story

Roopa Ganguly reveals it took her 1.5 hrs to transform into 'Draupadi' for BR Chopra's epic Mahabharat!

Must Watch

PT2M51S

Viral Khatakhat: Fire breaks out in van parked in house, video goes viral