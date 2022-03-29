Fans go gaga after Shamita Shetty visits Raqesh Bapat in Pune, poses with his family: See pics

New Delhi: Bigg Boss couple Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have been making headlines regularly after a report suggested that the couple might be headed to splitsville. Although neither Shamita nor Raqesh commented on the rumours, they have given indirect hints through their actions.

Now, pictures of Shamita posing with Raqesh's sister Sheetal and her daughter Isha have been going viral, suggesting that the adorable couple is still going strong. It appears Shamita travelled to Pune to visit Raqesh and his family and fans were thrilled to see pictures from their meeting.

Sheetal Bapat, Raqesh's sister took to Instagram to share the pictures with a heart and a hug emoji.

In the pictures, Shamita was seen wearing a beautiful off-white dress with a lacey short blazer or jacket. On the other hand, Raqesh looked dapper in a white Indo-western kurta and ripped, blue jeans.

Take a look at the post:

Earlier, Raqesh had spoken about his connection with Shamita Shetty in an interview with Hindustan Times.

He said, "I would not name it a relationship. It’s a bond. We just give names to things. It’s like two people enjoying the space with each other, caring for each other. If you want to name it, it's a name game. She is a woman I really respect."

Before that, Shamita had squashed breakup rumours by sharing a post that read, "We request you’ll to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. There’s no truth in this. Love and light to everyone."

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat met on the sets of Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT. The two fell in love on the reality show and since then have openly expressed their feelings for each-other. Shamita and Raqesh also celebrated the former’s birthday together and also celebrated Valentine’s day with one another.