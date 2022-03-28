IPL 2022: As Gujarat Titans face Lucknow Super Giants, throwback to captains Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul’s controversial Koffee with Karan stint

Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the debut of two new teams – Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants – on Monday (March 28) when the two sides face off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The two sides are led by Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul respectively and the duo are remembered for their controversial appearance on chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’ with Bollywood director Karan Johar.

Pandya and Rahul were eventually banned for a couple of ODIs and fined for their controversial remarks in 2020. During an hour-long show, Pandya and Rahul talked about their relationships, crushes, favourite movies, actors and actresses.

“When I lost my virginity, I came home and said, ‘Main karke aya hai aaj (I had sex today)’. At a party my parents asked me ‘acha tera wala (women) kaun sa hai (who is your interest here?) so I said yeh, yeh, yeh (pointing out women)’ and they were like ‘waah proud of you beta’,” Pandya boasted.

New colours, same commitment pic.twitter.com/nZnggxtZXR — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) March 20, 2022

The 25-year-old also said things like, “I like to watch and observe how they (women) move. I'm little from the black side so I need to see how they move,” when Karan Johar asked him why he doesn't ask women for their names in nightclubs.

Rahul then went on to reveal how they both decide on who gets to date a girl when Karan Johar asked them what happens when both of them like a particular person? “Upto the woman,” Rahul replied.

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were both suspended following comments made by the pair on the Indian talk show. The pair had to fly back to India and will be suspended until an inquiry into their behaviour takes place.

The duo have moved on since then with Rahul leading Punjab Kings in IPL before shifting base to LSG this season while Pandya will be captaining in the T20 league for the first time in his career.