Raqesh Bapat calls Shamita Shetty a 'dear friend' after breakup rumours, says he 'wouldn't name it a relationship'

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT couple Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty had been making headlines earlier for their rumoured breakup. However, none of them addressed it. In a recent interview, Raqesh Bapat spoke about his bond with Shamita but refused to define their relationship.

Opening about his bond and connection with Shamita Shetty, he told Hindustan Times, "I’ll tell you this, it’s all about the energy two people carry with each other. That has to be worked on for anything to happen. We are in a happy zone; she is a dear friend. Friendship has to be so strong that nothing else can affect it. She is a pure soul. I value people who are honest. We have a lot of common interests. It’s interesting to have like-minded people."

"I would not name it a relationship. It’s a bond. We just give names to things. It’s like two people enjoying the space with each other, caring for each other. If you want to name it, it's a name game. She is a woman I really respect."

The stunning actress shared a screenshot of a news article stating that she and Raqesh had called it quits due to differences between them.

However, that doesn't seem to be the case as Shamita Shetty confirmed that her relationship with actor and painter Raqesh Bapat is going strong and steady. In her latest post, she wrote, "We request you’ll to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. There’s no truth in this. Love and light to everyone."

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat met on the sets of Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT. The two fell in love on the reality show and since then have openly expressed their feelings for each-other. Shamita and Raqesh also celebrated the former’s birthday together and also celebrated Valentine’s day with one another.