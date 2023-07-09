Former 'Bigg Boss' Finalist Manu Punjabi Says THIS About BB OTT Season 2 Contestants

New Delhi: In a recent episode, Cyrus Broacha has asserted that he cannot deal with the pressure of being inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. In his strong-worded appeal, Broacha urged Bigg Boss as well as host Salman Khan to allow him to take an exit from the ongoing reality show. However, Salman and Bigg Boss told him that he does not have that option until the time that audience votes him out of the show.

Existing in the Bigg Boss house is a challenging experience which has its aftereffects both on physical and mental wellbeing. Confined to a restricted space, with no contact with loved ones and the outside world, can lead to serious feelings of loneliness, anxiety, and frustration. The constant scrutiny and judgment from viewers and the intense competition among contestants adds another layer of stress. It becomes a constant battle to navigate through the dynamics, alliances, and conflicts that arise within the house.

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Manu Punjabi reacted saying "At Cyrus Broacha's age, it is important to prioritize health and family. He has also admitted to having less enthusiasm and energy than other contestants. When I was on Bigg Boss and had health issues, I became very vulnerable and overwhelmed due to the cutoff from my loved ones."



cre Trending Stories

He also added, "However, when you come out of it, you emerge stronger, as rightly said by Salman Khan. It is a great opportunity and platform to rebuild your image and personality in front of billions of viewers. I would really like to see Cyrus inside the house, and I want him to give his 100%."