Happy Independence Day: Rashmeet Kaur To Rajveer Singh, TV Actors Express Their Love For India

New Delhi: August 15, 2023, is Independence Day, which commemorates the country’s independence from colonial British domination. The nation commemorates Independence Day in honor of the freedom warriors who gave their lives in the battle for independence for their country. At the Lahori Gate in New Delhi, India, on August 15, 1947, Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, India’s first prime minister, raised the flag of an independent India. Today, TV celebrities like Rashmeet Kaur, Rajveer Singh and others express their love for India.

Dino James from COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ says, “Music, for me, is more than just a symphony of sounds; it's a portal to my soul, a canvas upon which I paint my intricate emotions, stories, and experiences. Independence Day is not just a date on the calendar; it's the cadence of the collective struggle and triumph of our heroes. As a rapper, I weave the threads of our diverse culture into verses that echo the spirit of India. My rap is the representation of the new India. Nothing fills me with pride more than putting India on the global map through my music. Happy Independence Day, India!”

Rashmeet Kaur from COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ says, “When I was a kid, I used to rehearse all the patriotic songs well before Independence Day. My first ever performance on stage was ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon’ when I was in class third which left the audience teary eyed. The melodies of patriotism that celebrated our nation’s freedom became a huge part of the foundation of my musical journey. As a little girl, I understood what pride in one’s country meant through songs, and I began considering what it must have cost our heroes. Where words fail music speaks – this saying has been true for me. Listening to and singing patriotic songs was a beautiful phase of my life. I hope music continues to inspire children and the generations to come. Happy Independence Day!”

Rajveer Singh essaying the role of Abeer in COLORS’ ‘Neerja…Ek Nayi Pehchaan’ says, “Growing up under the wings of a true hero, my father, I saw the dedication of the armed forces towards the nation's service. Independence Day is a reminder of the sacrifices made by countless brave souls. Most of the time my father was away from home to serve the nation, and I used to miss him. As I grew up, I understood the significance of what he was doing for India. My father is my biggest hero and a warrior I admire. Today, I want to take this opportunity and thank all the heroes of our nation and their families who have been strong and supportive. Let us honour their legacy by upholding the values of freedom, unity, and progress.”

Samridhii Shukla essaying the role of Saavi in COLORS’ ‘Saavi Ki Savaari’ says, “Independence Day holds a poignant reminder of freedom's essence, a beacon for our nation's progress. One of the nation’s biggest achievements this year is the launch of ‘Chandrayaan- 3’. I am proud that we are inspiring children to be curious about the universe. In the past few years, I also see a huge spike in the number of women entrepreneurs, filmmakers, writers, women-centric films and women in sports and science. As I embody Saavi in 'Saavi Ki Savaari,' her journey echoes the collective ascent of women breaking barriers. On this day, let's celebrate our liberation, and I pray that our freedom remains a launchpad for victories yet to unfold. Happy Independence Day, a tribute to our past and a resounding call for a limitless future."