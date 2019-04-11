close

Hawkeye

Hawkeye' miniseries with Jeremy Renner in works at Disney+

Fans may or may not be proven right about what happens to Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye in the much anticipated "Avengers: Endgame", but the actor will reprise his role as archer Clint Barton in an eponymous miniseries.

Los Angeles: Fans may or may not be proven right about what happens to Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye in the much anticipated "Avengers: Endgame", but the actor will reprise his role as archer Clint Barton in an eponymous miniseries.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Marvel series will air on the upcoming Disney+ streaming service.

The project is planned as a graduation point for Barton where he is able to pass on the Hawkeye mantle to his young protege Kate Bishop, who in the comics is a member of the Young Avengers.

Bishop has starred in the 'Hawkeye' series from Matt Fraction and Alex Aja. Launched in 2012, the comic book series centered on the student-teacher relationship between Barton and Bishop.

The "Hawkeye" miniseries is the latest to join the list of Disney+ projects starring Marvel Cinematic Universe talent -- Tom Hiddleston, Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen, and Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

Disney+ has two unscripted Marvel shows in the works -- "616" and "Hero Project" -- that were unveiled Wednesday. 

Meanwhile, "Endgame" is slated to be released worldwide on April 26.

