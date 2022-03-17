Holi 2022: &TV actors Vidisha Srivastava, Mouli Ganguly, others describe their unique hometown celebrations!

New Delhi: The festival of colours, Holi, is celebrated across the country with great zeal and enthusiasm. And interestingly, the festival is celebrated in incredibly different ways with uniqueness by each Indian state with a beautiful blend of different cultures and traditions.

In sync with the festive spirit of Khushiyon ke har rang &TV ke sang, &TV artists talk about how the festival is celebrated differently in their hometowns.

These include Varanasi native, Vidisha Srivastava (Anita Bhabi, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai), Kolkata native, Mouli Ganguly (Mahasati Anusuya, Baal Shiv), Delhite, Pawan Singh (Zafar Ali Mirza, Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?), Indorian, and Kamna Pathak (Rajesh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan).

Taking about Holi celebrations in Uttar Pradesh, Vidisha Srivastava, who recently entered &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai as new Anita Bhabi, shares, "Holi is one of the biggest festivals in Uttar Pradesh revolving around the legend of the love and romance of the celestial couple Radha and Krishna. The Holi celebration happens in various ways in different cities. In Mathura, it's a one-of-its-kind, "Lath Mar Holi," played in the compound of the Radha Rani Temple. Thousands of people gather there to witness this Holi when women beat up men with sticks (lath) as those on the sidelines become hysterical and sing popular Holi songs and chants Shri Radhey, or Shri Krishna."

Vidisha Srivastava

She further said, "In Kanpur, Holi lasts seven days and is filled with colour. The last day is commemorated with a grand fair called the Ganga Mela, or the Holi Mela. In Varanasi, known as Shiv Nagri, Holi starts with Holika Dahan (the great bonfire to celebrate the victory of good over evil) and Ganga Ghaat, filled with beautiful Holi colours."

Mouli Ganguly, essaying Mahasati Anusuya in &TV's Baal Shiv, shares, "Back in my hometown, Kolkata, we celebrate Dol Jatra or Dol Purnima, which is like Holi, and people celebrate it more traditionally. This festival is stretched over two days, while the entire country wraps up the festivities in a day. Dol Jatra is known for its festive colours and is reminiscent of the divine romance of Lord Krishna and Radha."

Mouli Ganguly

"As we travel through the roadways to the cities of Kolkata, you can cherish the mesmerising view of trees flooded with Gulmohar and Palaash flowers. The Dol tradition starts with applying Abir (Gulal) on the feet of the elderly who plan to visit Shantiniketan to celebrate Basant Utsav. Typically, my favourite part is that Mishti Pulao and Gujiya are prepared for consumption during Holi," she added.

Pawan Singh, essaying Zafar Ali Mirza in & TV’s Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?, shares, "Being in a metro city, we can see Delhi is an amalgamation of cultures and traditions. The Holi celebration often starts with the "Tilak" tradition, where a mark of colour is drawn on a person’s forehead to symbolise honour and represent confidence. On the eve of Holi, bonfires, or Holika, are lit in the city's important centres to celebrate good over evil. Delhiites celebrate the holy day with endless music and are perceived to have a "musical Holi."

Pawan Singh

Kamna Pathak, essaying Mrs. Rajesh in &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shares, "Madhya Pradesh is a land of celebration, and Holi celebration continues here for two long days. On day one, a bonfire is organised by the different temples. On day two, the real fun begins as people bid goodbye to winter and welcome the new season by colouring each other with colours and sharing sweets like Gujiya and laddoos."

Kamna Pathak

"Singing, dancing, and the traditional beats of Dhol add to the occasion's gaiety. Five days after Holi, Rang Panchami is celebrated by the tribal community of the state. I adore my hometown, and I enjoy celebrating Holi with my Madhya Pradesh-based family and friends, " she added.