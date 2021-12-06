हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
nidhi bhanushali

Hotness alert! Taarak Mehta's Sonu aka Nidhi Bhanushali oozes oomph in beach pic

Young star Nidhi Bhanushali made her acting debut in the TV show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'.

Hotness alert! Taarak Mehta&#039;s Sonu aka Nidhi Bhanushali oozes oomph in beach pic
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: TV actress Nidhi Bhanushali of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame who is popularly known for her character Sonu Bhide in the show recently broke the internet with her stunning beach look.

On Sunday (December 6), Nidhi had taken to Instagram to share a few pictures of her posing in a hot purple crop top against the backdrop of a beautiful beach. She seemed to be at peace, enjoying the cool sea breeze on her face. She had also shared that her new YouTube video on Gadabout pilgrims is out now and asked fans to check it out. 

The actress had captioned the picture saying, "Feelin' the breeze by the sea, won't you just let me be! New episode out on Gadabout pilgrims' YT channel. Link in bio."

Take a look at her post:

The young actress made her TV debut with 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. She often drops stunning photos from her travel diary and lately has been donning a new hairstyle - dreadlocks. Her new look generated quite a buzz among fans online. 

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', one of the top-rated and longest-running sitcoms on television, has also made Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji a social media sensation. The popular sitcom first premiered in 2008 and has been going strong ever since.

