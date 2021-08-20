I am not from Pakistan, my roots are in Afghanistan, reveals ex Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan on trolls targetting her

New Delhi: Former Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan earned massive fandom after her successful stint on the controversial reality show. She was first seen in season 11 and yet again came as a wild card in season 14 respectively.

Arshi Khan clearing the air about her roots and how she is bullied online, told Times of India, "I have a hard time when people unnecessarily target and troll me while questioning me over my citizenship. They misunderstand me to be a citizen of Pakistan who is living in India. And for this confusion at times, I have suffered on my work front too. These are such sad experiences of life. I want to make it clear once and for all that I am an Indian in every way. I own all Indian government approved identity cards. I am not from Pakistan, but very much from India itself."

Adding more, she said, "I'm an Afghani Pathan, and my family belongs to the Yusuf Zaheer Pathan ethnic group. My grandfather had migrated from Afghanistan and was a jailer in Bhopal. My roots are in Afghanistan but I am an Indian citizen."