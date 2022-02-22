I get up at 3 am, delete abusive comments: Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover on trolls

New Delhi: BharatPe founder and Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover revealed that while it has been great gaining the love of audiences, he hasn't been too happy about the social media trolling he started facing after featuring on the show.

In a conversation with comedian Rohan Joshi, the entrepreneur spoke about how he deals with trolls. He said, "Bahut gaali padti hai. Abhi bhi raat ko chhup chhup kar main 3 baje uth kar gande comments to delete maarta hoon (I get abused a lot. Even now, I get up at 3 am and delete abusive comments from my social media)"

Ashneer further said that he blocks them and even selects the option 'not only this person but any account they create in the future'.

Interestingly, Ashneer also spoke about how fans of the show ask to click selfies with him which he finds baffling as he feels if they want a selfie, why not get it with a pretty actress instead of him.

He said, "I don't get it. If you want a selfie, get one with a pretty actress, why me?"

For the unversed, the show features Emcure Pharmaceuticals CEO Namita Thapar, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, SUGAR Cosmetics founder Vineeta Singh, BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal, boAt founder Aman Gupta and MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh as the judges.

Shark Tank presents a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a panel of market leaders, who invest in their company and mentor them in return for equity stakes in their company.