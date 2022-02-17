Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover meets Badshah, fans request ‘Ye sab doglapan hai’ rap

New Delhi: Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover, who is the co-founder and managing director of BharatPe, recently took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with singer Badshah. Ashneer, who is all smiles in the photo, calls the ‘Paagal’ hitmaker his ‘favourite artist and singer’. Ashneer also informed his followers that he met Badshah at fellow shark and boAt co-founder Aman Gupta’s office.

“Great spending time with fellow Delhi ladka @badboyshah - also my favourite artist and singer ! What a guy ! Thanks @boatxaman for inviting me to @boat.nirvana office - your office has a view to die for !! @sharktank.india @sonytvofficial @sonylivindia @unity_small_finance_bank @bharat.pe @12percent.club @postpeapp,” Ashneer captioned his post.

The photo of Ashneer with ‘fellow Delhi ladka’ Badshah excited fans who bombarded his comment section. “You two better compose a song- Ye sab doglapan hai ft. Badshah……..Yes, that’s my pitch,” commented one user, poking fun at Ashneer’s tag line on the reality show. “Badshah : I'm a singer. Ashneer : Bhai tu pehle classes dhundh. Tereko samajhna padega ki singing hota kaise hai,” wrote another. A third joked, “Lagta hai badshah ka naya song aane waala hai.... Song ka name " Doglapann" feat. Ashneer Grover”.

Ashneer’s frequently used line “Yeh sab doglapan hai (All this is hypocrisy)” became immensely popular and viral among show fans. A lot of memes were also created on it.

Shark Tank India was launched last year in December and is an adaptation of the popular US reality show Shark Tank. The show wrapped up last week after airing 35 episodes.

Shark Tank presents a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a panel of market leaders, who invest in their company and mentor them in return for equity stakes in their company.