Shark Tank India: Ghazal Alagh gets candid about worst part of the show, bad products

New Delhi: Shark Tank India has been all the rave on the internet ever since it aired in December last year and concluded on February 4. The show's judges have become national idols and their iconic dialogues have been turned into hilarious memes that have been circulating on social media.

Mamaerarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh and her husband and business partner Varun Alagh recently featured on a YouTube talk show Figuring Out hosted by Raj Shamani.

In the interview, Ghazal spoke about various topics from being approached for the show, finding out she had ended up investing in a few bad products on the show and the worst part about shooting the business reality show.

She told Raj in the interview, "There have been deals where you have loved their products, but then you went home and checked those products on Amazon, you go like, ‘Oh my God! What do you do now?’ but you can’t then go back, right? Because the data that they shared was correct, now products don’t have a good rating, then it is your problem. So stuff like that has also happened."

She also opened up about the parts of the show she didn't enjoy very much. Speaking on the same, she said, "The worst part is when they shoot your stills. You don’t have to use your brains at all, and you just have to pose."

On the other hand, she added, "Otherwise it is a very interesting show, I loved being there thought I was there for a very short period of time, of course because of being pregnant, but I gave them, in total, around eight days (eight episodes), but overall experience was very good. It was fun, especially the banter between the sharks, we had a lot of fun backstage."

For the unversed, the show features Emcure Pharmaceuticals CEO Namita Thapar, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, SUGAR Cosmetics founder Vineeta Singh, BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal, boAt founder Aman Gupta and MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh as the judges.

Shark Tank India was launched last year in December and is an adaptation of the popular US reality show Shark Tank. The show wrapped up on Feb 4 after airing 35 episodes.

Shark Tank presents a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a panel of market leaders, who invest in their company and mentor them in return for equity stakes in their company.