I should sue: Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal's hilarious tweet on how much he got paid for show

New Delhi: The entrepreneurial show 'Shark Tank India' has earned fans and love from audiences all across the country. The show featuring seven judges or sharks looking for the next most promising entrepreneur has also become great fodder for memes on social media.

For the unversed, the show which first aired in December last year came to end on Feb 4.

Interestingly, one of the sharks from the show Anupam Mitta who is the founder of People Group and Shaadi.com shared a hilarious tweet on how much he got paid for Sony TV's Shark Tank India.

He tweeted, "Contrary to rumours, here is what I got paid for #SharkTankIndia, a doll with a questionable likeness. I think I should sue. Jokes apart, thx @sharktankindia for the memes, memories & memorabilia. An #Entrepreneurs figurine? who would have thought? #Indiabadalrahahai."

Take a look at his tweet:

Contrary to rumours, here is what I got paid for #SharkTankIndia,a doll with a questionable likeness. I think I should sue Jokes apart, thx @sharktankindia for the memes, memories & memorabilia. An #Entrepreneurs figurine? who would have thought? #Indiabadalrahahai pic.twitter.com/yHJL475fQ0 — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) February 17, 2022

For the unversed, the show features Emcure Pharmaceuticals CEO Namita Thapar, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, SUGAR Cosmetics founder Vineeta Singh, BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal, boAt founder Aman Gupta and MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh as the judges.

Shark Tank India was launched last year in December and is an adaptation of the popular US reality show Shark Tank. The show wrapped up on Feb 4 after airing 35 episodes.

Shark Tank presents a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a panel of market leaders, who invest in their company and mentor them in return for equity stakes in their company.