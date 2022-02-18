Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar quips 'after Amitabh Bachchan, koi doosra pasand nahi aya' - Watch

New Delhi: Shark Tank India's judge aka shark Namita Thapar recently revealed an interesting bit about her love for Amitabh Bachchan and a 'tragedy' related to the megastar on The Kapil Sharma Show.

In the uncensored version of the TKSS episode dedicated to Shark Tank India, Namita was heard telling host Kapil Sharma about her undying love for Big B.

Kapil Sharma went on to ask her, "Aap Bachchan saab ke fan hai, jab unhone aapki daulat dekhi, woh aapke fan ho gaye honge (You are a fan of Amitabh’s but when he saw your wealth, he must have become a fan of yours)"

Thapar joked, "Bachchan saab ne toh poori meri life hi khatam kar di hai. Unke baad koi doosra pasand hi nahi aaya (Bachchan sir ruined my entire life. After him, I haven’t liked anyone else). It’s such a tragedy."

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

For the unversed, the show features Emcure Pharmaceuticals CEO Namita Thapar, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, SUGAR Cosmetics founder Vineeta Singh, BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal, boAt founder Aman Gupta and MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh as the judges.

Shark Tank India was launched last year in December and is an adaptation of the popular US reality show Shark Tank. The show wrapped up on Feb 4 after airing 35 episodes.

Shark Tank presents a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a panel of market leaders, who invest in their company and mentor them in return for equity stakes in their company.