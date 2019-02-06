हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhumi Pednekar

I was thrown out of film school due to low attendance: Bhumi Pednekar on Starry Nights 2.Oh!

On the show, Bhumi spoke about how, just like The Powerpuff Girls, her mother and sister have become her backbone.

I was thrown out of film school due to low attendance: Bhumi Pednekar on Starry Nights 2.Oh!

Bhumi Pednekar, known for her remarkable performances, was at her candid best as she appeared in the latest episode of Starry Nights 2. Oh!. She revealed that she has a huge crush on Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan and Varun Dhawan. Well, who wouldn't? We all have had a girl crush on our desi girl.

The actor, popular for her diverse roles in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Savdhaan was accompanied by her mother A.K.A bff Sumitra Hooda Pednekar at Starry Nights 2. Oh! on Zee Cafe.

Bhumi's path to becoming an actor has been unconventional but surreal! She initially worked as a casting director under the well-known Shanoo Sharma and has handpicked some of Bollywood's most popular actors. This drill to explore the best actors in town drove her to become one. She started with acting school but was soon thrown out due to her low attendance. That clearly didn't stop her from becoming the successful & talented actor that she is today.

While chatting with the host of the show Komal Nahata, she fondly recalled memories of her childhood and her love for Bollywood, "I would dance to Chhaiyya Chhaiyya or Koi Mil Gaya for an hour at people's houses". Adding to that, Bhumi's mother, Sumitra said, “When Bhumi was 3-4 months old, we took up a weekend trip to Khandala and Bhumi wouldn't t stop dancing on the then famous song 'Oye Oye.'"

On the show, Bhumi spoke about how, just like The Powerpuff Girls, her mother and sister have become her backbone.

Catch up and know more about the juiciest gossip about the most popular stars of Bollywood on Starry Nights 2. Oh! only on Zee Café, Sunday nights at 10 PM!

 

Tags:
Bhumi PednekarStarry Nights 2.Oh!Komal Nahatazee cafeBhumi Pednekar news
Next
Story

'Modern Family' to wrap up with 11th season

Must Watch

PT41M48S

Taal Thok Ke: Watch special debate on ED's questioning of Robert Vadra