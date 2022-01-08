हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India's Best Dancer

India’s Best Dancer 2: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, Mika Singh to grace FINALE, see pics!

Dance reality TV show 'India's Best Dancer 2' finale will air on Sunday (January 9) on Sony TV.

India’s Best Dancer 2: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, Mika Singh to grace FINALE, see pics!
File photo

New Delhi: Celebrating dance in all its glory, this Sunday, Sony Entertainment Television’s engaging dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer – Season 2 will culminate the season with ‘The Ultimate Finale’.

still

Cheering on the Top 5 finalists  Roza Rana, Raktim Thakuria, Zamroodh MD, Gourav Sarwan, and Saumya Kamble one last time and being a part of their journey to becoming #BestKaNextAvtar, will be the judges of India’s Got Talent – Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir along with noted Bollywood singer Mika Singh and ace dancer – Dharmesh!

dancer

While the charming host of the show Maniesh Paul ups the fun quotient, judges Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis wait with bated breath to hand over the trophy to the ultimate dancer from the Top 5 Finalists.

judges

The finale of India's Best Dancer 2 promises to be the grandest celebration of dance! Setting the stage on fire with some fantabulous acts, the contestants along with their choreographers will put their best foot forward for one last time on the coveted stage.

badshah

mika

Each act has been designed with much grandeur to highlight the core strength of the respective contestant. Who from amongst the Top 5 Finalists will lift the trophy and win the title of ‘India’s Best Dancer’?

Host Maniesh Paul along with judges will also be seen interacting with guests and celebrating 'The Ultimate Finale with much fanfare on 9th January 2022

