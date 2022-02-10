I've done nothing: Ekta Kapoor on rumours that Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss 15 due to Naagin 6

New Delhi: Winner of Bigg Boss 15 Tejasswi Prakash has a huge army of fans behind her. However, even after her big win a section of the internet claims that the actress only won the show because of her getting cast as the next Naagin in the show's 6th season which also aired on Colors TV.

Between her and Pratik, a large part of Twitter and a few celebs as well supported Pratik as the real winner of the show.

The supernatural fantasy show Naagin producer Ekta Kapoor was recently asked about this theory behind Tejasswi's win and allegations that it was an inside decision rather than the audiences' in an interview with a news portal.

She explained that she only passed on good luck to her and nothing more.

Kapoor told Times of India, "I don't think I have the power to tell a channel that I want this girl as my next Naagin. I found her pretty, she clearly had a lot of love from the audience and I connected to her when I saw her and that's all that made her win. Poor girl she has to constantly defend herself."

She further said, "There's something about her eyes and I just had to cast her. Honestly, I've never met her except this show and when I gave her a narration now, I knew she would win when she got my evil eye, it went from Raqesh to Karan to her. I knew she would win. I felt there was some kind of luck that went to her. More than that I've done nothing."

In an exclusive chat with Zee News Digital, Tejasswi spilt a few details on the new season of Naagin is going to be different.

She said, "So, every time Naagin used to take to take revenge for his loved ones but this time she is coming to save the world as she is the ‘sarvashreshth’ Naagin of all time. She is more powerful than all the other Naagins of all seasons. It’s going to be just more massive. This is not just about a love story but it's way bigger than that. It’s going to be grand, interesting and so that’s how it’s going to be different this time."