Is Salman Khan single or dating? Actor drops major hint at Bigg Boss 15 finale

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan dropped a big hint on whether he's single or not in the latest promo of the Bigg Boss 15 finale. The actor in a conversation with Shehnaaz Gill indirectly hinted that he is not single.

The duo was first busy talking about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding and Salman said that everyone is happy and good. Shehnaaz in the spur of the moment said to this: "Sir, aap khush raho bas."

Later, when Shehnaaz said, "Sir, aap single hi acche lagte ho," Salman was quick to say that he is not single currently. He said, "Jab ho jaunga, tab aur accha lagunga."

Watch the video here:

Salman Khan will be hosting the Bigg Boss 15 finale on January 30th.

The top 5 finalists are Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. Rashami Desai who was in the race to finale got evicted during the first part of the finale on January 29.

Reports have also emerged that Nishant Bhat may have taken the Rs 10 lakh prize money and walked away from the trophy. However, none of these reports are confirmed.

According to several online polls and Twitter buzz, the popular vote seems to be with Pratik Sehajpal with Karan Kundrra as a close runner up.