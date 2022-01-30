Salman Khan discusses Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding with Shehnaaz Gill - Watch

New Delhi: Salman Khan only had good things to say about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding while chatting with Shehnaaz Gill on-stage. In the latest Bigg Boss finale promo, Salman was seen talking about his ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's hush-hush wedding in Rajasthan last year.

Shehnaaz was seen explaining to Salman why she is not Punjab Ki Katrina anymore and that she is India Ki Shehnaaz. She said, "From Punjab's Katrina Kaif, I have become India's Shehnaaz Gill. Because India's Katrina has now become Punjab's Katrina since she is married now."

In reply, Salman said, "Yes, she's married to Vicky Kaushal. Sab kushal mangal, sab accha hai. Sab khush hai (Everyone's happy)."

To this, Shehnaaz quickly said, "Sir, aap khush raho bas (Sir, you just remain happy)."

After saying that, Shehnaaz wondered for a moment if she misspoke and said, "Maine kuch zyaada toh nahi keh diya?" and then she said, "Sir, aap single hi acche lagte ho. (You look good as a single only).

Salman Khan surprised the audience with his reply as he hinted that he is not single currently. He said, "Jab ho jaunga, tab aur accha lagunga. (When I become single, I'll look even better)."

Watch the promo here:

For the unversed, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9 in Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 will be happening on Jan 29 and 30 January, at 8 pm only on Colors.

Coming back to BB 15, currently, the top contestants who are fighting for the trophy includes Pratik, Nishant, Shamita, Tejasswi, and Karan.