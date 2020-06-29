हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
kamya panjabi

Kamya Panjabi reveals she battled depression after break-up with Karan Patel: Took me over 2 years to get back to a normal life

Kamya Panjabi, who is now married to Delhi-based healthcare professional Shalabh Dang, broke up with Karan Patel in 2015. She said that it took her over two years to "get back to normal".

Kamya Panjabi reveals she battled depression after break-up with Karan Patel: Took me over 2 years to get back to a normal life
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@panjabikamya

New Delhi: Actress Kamya Panjabi recently talked about her break-up with actor Karan Patel and how she slipped into depression after it. Kamya, who is now married to Delhi-based healthcare professional Shalabh Dang, broke up with Karan in 2015. She said that it took her over two years to "get back to normal".

"Frankly after Karan, it took me two-and-a-half years to get back to a normal life. It is after two-and-a-half years that I started loving my life, I'm was eating, sleeping on time, talking to my friends, and going to work and coming back. It took me two and a half years," BollywoodLife quoted Kamya as saying to a publication.

"I was into depression. I was undergoing counselling and there were lots of things happening," she added.

Kamya married Shalabh in February 2020. She has a daughter from her first marriage while Shalabh has a son with his ex-wife. Both the kids stay with Kamya and Shalabh. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Missing this man  @shalabhdang

A post shared by Kamya Shalabh Dang (@panjabikamya) on

Meanwhile, Karan Patel, who was the lead star of 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', is married to actress Ankita Bhargava, with who he has a daughter named Mehr.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 MERRY CHRISTMAS  #RabDiMehr

A post shared by Karan Patel (@karan9198) on

Kamya currently stars in 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' and has shows such as 'Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani' and 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann' to her credit. 

kamya panjabi Karan Patel Depression kamya karan break up
