Karishma Tanna drops monochrome pics in Calvin Klein lingerie, fans can't keep calm!

Actress Karishma Tanna is a sight to behold in her latest monochrome photoshoot.

New Delhi: TV star Karishma Tanna set the internet on fire on Monday (November 22) when she shared stunning monochrome pictures from her photoshoot in Calvin Klein lingerie. 

In the pictures, she was seen posing in black Calvin Klein briefs and an open white shirt with unbuttoned jeans. With her hair styled in waves and light make-up, she looked super hot and elegant.

Take a look at the pics:

 

On the work front, Karishma was last seen in the 2021 MX Player web series 'Bullets' co-starring Sunny Leone and before that in a special item song Basanti from Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'.

Previously, she had also featured in a music album titled 'Qatra' with actor Ritwik Bhowmik.

