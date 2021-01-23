हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

KBC 12

KBC 12 grand finale: Can you answer these questions posed to Kargil war heroes?

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan hosted the finale episode of popular quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’ on Friday (Jaunary 22). In the Karamveer episode, Kargil War heroes, Subedar Major Yogendra Singh Yadav and Subedar Sanjay Kumar, both Param Veer Chakra Awardees, appeared on the show. 

KBC 12 grand finale: Can you answer these questions posed to Kargil war heroes?
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan hosted the finale episode of popular quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’ on Friday (January 22). In the Karamveer weekend episode, Kargil War heroes, Subedar Major Yogendra Singh Yadav and Subedar Sanjay Kumar, both Param Veer Chakra Awardees, appeared on the show. 

The two won Rs 25 lakh bringing an end to KBC 12. 

Here are some of the questions asked to the war heroes. Have a look:

Ques : Which of these chief ministers is a former officer of the Indian Army?

 Ashok Gehlot, P S Golay, Amarinder Singh, Pinarayi Vijayan

Ans: Amarinder Singh

Ques : Having promised to kill him with neither a wet weapon nor a dry one, which demon did Lord Indra kill with the help of seafoam?

Vatapi,  Namuchi, Virochana, Jalandhar

Answer: Namuchi

Ques : Which of these religious places is not located in Uttarakhand?

 Kedarnath, Mansarovar, Yamunotri, Gomukh

Answer: Mansarovar

Ques : Which pair of real-life brothers have key acting roles in the Hindi films “Poster Boys” and “Yamla Pagla Deewana”?

Deol brothers, Khurrana brothers, Khanna brothers, Kapoor brothers

Ans: Deol brothers

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this season was quite different from the previous ones- from social distancing to no audience- KBC saw it all. 

This season also witnessed four women win the Rs 1 crore prize. Communication professional Nazia Nasim, IPS officer Mohita Sharma, Anupa Das, a teacher from Chhatisgarh's Bastar district and doctor Neha Shah became crorepatis in KBC 12. 

KBC is a quiz show based on the British TV programme titled 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' Amitabh Bachchan has hosted the renowned entertainer for 11 years now. It was the first telecast in India back in 2000. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KBC 12Kaun Banega CrorepatiAmitabh Bachchankbc 12 winnersKBC 12 grand finale
Next
Story

Tandav row: Director Zafar, writer Solanki, producer Mehra record statements with UP police
  • 1,06,25,428Confirmed
  • 1,53,032Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M13S

DNA: If Netaji been the first Prime Minister of the 'Azad government'?