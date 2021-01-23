KBC 12 grand finale: Can you answer these questions posed to Kargil war heroes?

New Delhi: Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan hosted the finale episode of popular quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’ on Friday (January 22). In the Karamveer weekend episode, Kargil War heroes, Subedar Major Yogendra Singh Yadav and Subedar Sanjay Kumar, both Param Veer Chakra Awardees, appeared on the show.

The two won Rs 25 lakh bringing an end to KBC 12.

Here are some of the questions asked to the war heroes. Have a look:

Ques : Which of these chief ministers is a former officer of the Indian Army?

Ashok Gehlot, P S Golay, Amarinder Singh, Pinarayi Vijayan

Ans: Amarinder Singh

Ques : Having promised to kill him with neither a wet weapon nor a dry one, which demon did Lord Indra kill with the help of seafoam?

Vatapi, Namuchi, Virochana, Jalandhar

Answer: Namuchi

Ques : Which of these religious places is not located in Uttarakhand?

Kedarnath, Mansarovar, Yamunotri, Gomukh

Answer: Mansarovar

Ques : Which pair of real-life brothers have key acting roles in the Hindi films “Poster Boys” and “Yamla Pagla Deewana”?

Deol brothers, Khurrana brothers, Khanna brothers, Kapoor brothers

Ans: Deol brothers

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this season was quite different from the previous ones- from social distancing to no audience- KBC saw it all.

This season also witnessed four women win the Rs 1 crore prize. Communication professional Nazia Nasim, IPS officer Mohita Sharma, Anupa Das, a teacher from Chhatisgarh's Bastar district and doctor Neha Shah became crorepatis in KBC 12.

KBC is a quiz show based on the British TV programme titled 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' Amitabh Bachchan has hosted the renowned entertainer for 11 years now. It was the first telecast in India back in 2000.