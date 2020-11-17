हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
KBC 12

KBC 12 second crorepati Mohita Sharma Garg could not answer this Rs 7 cr jackpot question, can you answer it?

After answering a volley of questions thrown at her by the megastar host Amitabh Bachchan, Mohita got heaps of praises for handling the pressure with ease. She had three of her lifelines intact till Rs 25 lakh question popped.

Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: The popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 got its second crorepati in IPS officer Mohita Sharma Garg after communication professional Nazia Nasim won Rs 1 crore a few days back. 

The 30-year-old Mohita Sharma Garg hails from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh. Currently posted in the Jammu Kashmir Cadre as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Bari Brahmana (Samba), she handles the law and order of a subdivision of the district. She has two police stations under her supervision namely Bari Brahmana and PurMandal.

After answering a volley of questions thrown at her by the megastar host Amitabh Bachchan, Mohita got heaps of praises for handling the pressure with ease. She had three of her lifelines intact till Rs 25 lakh question popped. 

Here's the Rs 1 crore worth question which she answered with the help of expert advice: 

Q. Which of these explosives was first patented in 1898 by German chemist Georg Friedrich Henning and first used in World War II?

A. HMX B. RDX C. TNT D. PETN

The correct answer for this is B. RDX.

Also, here's the Rs 7 crore jackpot question which she could not answer.

Q. Launched in 1817, which of these ships built by the Wadia Groupin Bombay is the oldest British warship still afloat?

A. HMS Minden B. HMC Cornwallis C. HMC Trincomalee D. HMS Meanea

The correct answer for this is C. HMC Trincomalee.

She became a crorepati and thanked her husband, in-laws and parents for supporting her in this journey. 

Mohita Sharma is married to Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Rushal Garg. He also belongs to the J&K cadre. She played the game with utmost determination and dedication. 

Mighty impressed by her amazing game, host Amitabh Bachchan congratulated the winner!

 

