KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan aces Badshah's 'jugnu' challenge, jokes 'humara gym jaana khatam' - Watch

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is set to entertain audiences to the fullest in its last week and the latest promo featuring all our favourite singers, and stars is proof of it. In the fun-filled promo, Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor were present along with singer Neha Kakkar and rapper Badshah.

TV actress Disha Parmar was also seen, indulging in a roti-making competition with Big B.

Neha Kakkar starts off the promo by singing Amitabh Bachchan's iconic song 'Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein' which probably refreshed fond memories in Big B's mind. Later, Ayushmann Khurrana was seen performing a comedic scene from their film 'Gulabo Sitabo'.

That's not all, actor-host Maniesh Paul also joked around with Big B on-stage, resting his arm on the megastar's shoulder.

Later, Amitabh Bachchan was seen doing the popular 'Jugnu' challenge on the stage.

After breaking a sweat on stage, the 'Chehre' actor joked, "Aaj kamar bhi hil gayi, pao bhi hil gaya, humara gym jaana khatam."

Take a look at the promo:

Kaun Banega Crorepati is a game show based on the British TV programme titled 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'. Big B has been associated with it for 12 seasons, and Shah Rukh Khan hosted season 3 of KBC.

KBC was first telecast in India back in 2000, therefore this year it completes two decades of its successful innings on television.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan has films like 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra', 'Runway 34', 'GoodBye', and 'Mayday' in the pipeline. He was last seen in 'Chehre', which was released in theatres on August 27, 2021.