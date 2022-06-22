New Delhi: Mohit Malik is one of the top TV celebs today. He is totally acing his stunt game in the ongoing season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actor amongst a host of other names is one of the most anticipated contestants of the reality show's season 12.

From reality shows to daily soaps, Mohit has always been a prominent Indian television face. He already has a large fanbase in India, was pleasantly surprised when he was also recently mobbed by fans in Capetown when he reached there for KKK 12.

Receiving such love in foreign, Mohit was overwhelmed and said, "It was lovely to see people recognize me for my work all the way here in Capetown. It just shows how much of an amazing impact our Indian television shows have made all over the world. There were people coming upto me and excitedly calling out my name which got me very emotional".

"For me, seeing love pouring across the globe is overwhelming! I feel grateful that all of my work till date is loved and appreciated by people all over the world," he added.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 shoot has started and will go on for about 2 months in Cape Town. The contestants of the show are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair, and others. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 will start airing on the TV screens from 2nd July every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors TV.