Krushna Abhishek

Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek, who has been sharing a strained relationship with his uncle Govinda, was seen mocking about the family feud on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Krushna Abhishek says no longer a part of family after feud with Govinda, takes potshot at wife Kashmera Shah

New Delhi: The latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featured celebrities Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh, who had come on the show to promote their upcoming film 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. Comedian Krushna Abhishek, who is known for his amazing comic timings and funny one-liners, was once again seen making a joke about his ongoing fued with his 'mamaji' Govinda. 

Krushna, when comes to know, that there were two Buntys and Bablis in the film, said that 'Singham 2' did not have two Ajay Devgns. He goes on to say, "Mereko film industry ka sab pata rehta hai, meri poori family film industry mein hai. Woh alag baat hai aaj kal main family mein nahi hoon (I know everything about the film industry, my whole family is a part of it. It is a different story that I am not a part of my family nowadays)."

It is no hidden fact that the relationship between Govinda and Krushna Abhishek have gone sour since last five years. Recently, when the actor appeared on TKSS with his wife Sunita, Krushna decided to give it a miss. 

Meanwhile, Krushna was also seen mocking his wife Kashmera Shah's role in Rani Mukerji-starrer 'Kahin Pyar Naa Ho Jaye'. He mentioned that she was the reason why he did not like the film. 

Krushna, who was appearing as his character Sapna, said, "Agar mere bhai ne Naseeruddin Shah se shaadi ki hoti toh zyada khush rehta woh (Krushna should have married Naseeruddin Shah, he would have been happier)." 

He added, "Arre main toh Satish Shah bolne wali thi. Lekin phir ghabrahat hoti hai na, shaam ko ghar bhi jaana rehta hai apne ko (I was going to say Satish Shah. But I got scared, I have to go back home in the evening)."

Speaking of 'Bunti and Babli 2', the film is all set to arrive in theatres on November 19. 

