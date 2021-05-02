'Kumkum Bhagya' actress Ashlesha Savant tests COVID positive, sends ‘prayers and strength for all’

Mumbai: Popular television show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actress Ashlesha Savant has tested COVID positive.

Ashlesha informed her fans on Saturday (May 1) through an Instagram post that she has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus.

"I tested positive for Covid-19 today. Following my Doctor's Protocol. Isolating and quarantined at home. Please take care and stay safe. Most importantly stay calm. Prayers and strength for all. Thank you for your love and support," wrote the 36-year-old actress.

Along with an image of the written note, Ashlesha posted a second photo in black and white of a thermometer and an oximeter in an outstretched palm.

Ashlesha is known for essaying the role of Meera in ‘Kumkum Bhagya’. The actress has been a part of other popular television shows like ‘Vishkanya Ek Anokhi Prem Kahani’, ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara’ and ‘Saat Phere’ among many others.