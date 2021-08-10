Lavina Tandon to essay 'Meera Bai' in 'Vighnaharta Ganesh'

Mumbai: Actress Lavina Tandon has been roped in to portray the role of 'Meera Bai' in the upcoming track of the show 'Vighnaharta Ganesh'.

Known for portraying the character of Ruqaiya Sultan Begum in the daily soap 'Jodha Akbar', Lavina is quite excited about her new projects, and she shares about her on screen personality and how challenging it is to depict it in a realistic way.

About her role and sharing her excitement on being a part of the show, she says: "The role that I am playing is very complex but at the same time very pure and innocent. I am very excited to play this part as it is unique and challenging. It will be very interesting for me to bring to life Meera Bai's bhakti (devotion) towards Lord Krishna."

The story revolves around 'Meera Bai' who was known as Madhavi in her past life. The common thread that binds her in both her lives was the fact that she was a dedicated devotee of Lord Krishna and worshipped him religiously. Though she was married in both her lives, her devotion towards Lord Krishna never stopped. Due to this, she experienced a lot of strain in her household, but this never deterred her from worshipping the deity.

'Vighnaharta Ganesh' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.