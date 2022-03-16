हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lock Upp

Lock Upp Day 16 written updates: Fans think Karanvir Bohra FLIRTS with Poonam Pandey

In the latest episode, Sara Khan and Ali Mercchant also got into a huge fight over the show.

Lock Upp Day 16 written updates: Fans think Karanvir Bohra FLIRTS with Poonam Pandey
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In the latest episode of Lock Upp, the jail inmates competed against each other in a game of snake and ladders but with a twist. Apart from that, Sara Khan and Ali Mercchant broke out into an argument in the middle of a task and started discussing why Ali was invited to the show.

At the beginning of the episode, Payal and Karanvir get into an argument due to something that Payal told Karanvir regarding kitchen work. Karanvir told her to back off and not tell her what to do all the time. Payal asked him to speak with manners and called him a 'male chauvinist'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MX Player (@mxplayer)

 

Payal then lashes out at Karanvir and talks to other housemates. All the other contestants feel that Payal was overreacting to the situation but she felt she needed to put her point forward.

The contestants are assigned a task with snakes and ladders and the opinions of fans about the contestants. The team that would win the game would get access to a luxurious bathroom for a week.

During the task, a statement that read: 'Karanvir Bohra flirts with Poonam' flashed on the screen which left both of them shocked. However, many contestants including Saisha voted that Karanvir does flirt with her. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MX Player (@mxplayer)

 

Sara Khan and Ali Mercchant ended up getting into a fight about why the makers asked Ali to be on the show. Sara claimed that he was brought to stir drama as she was already inside the show. However, he said he came because of his own talents. 

The blue team ended up winning the task and got access to the more luxurious bathroom for a week.

Stay tuned for more updates on MX Player and ALTBalaji's Lock Upp.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Lock UppLock Upp written updatesKangana Ranaut
Next
Story

Lock Upp: Sara Khan jolted by ex-husband Ali Mercchant's entry, asks him to keep 'everything in the past'

Must Watch

PT11M24S

DNA: Pain of Kashmiri Pandits now reaches door to door!