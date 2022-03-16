Lock Upp Day 16 written updates: Fans think Karanvir Bohra FLIRTS with Poonam Pandey

New Delhi: In the latest episode of Lock Upp, the jail inmates competed against each other in a game of snake and ladders but with a twist. Apart from that, Sara Khan and Ali Mercchant broke out into an argument in the middle of a task and started discussing why Ali was invited to the show.

At the beginning of the episode, Payal and Karanvir get into an argument due to something that Payal told Karanvir regarding kitchen work. Karanvir told her to back off and not tell her what to do all the time. Payal asked him to speak with manners and called him a 'male chauvinist'.

Payal then lashes out at Karanvir and talks to other housemates. All the other contestants feel that Payal was overreacting to the situation but she felt she needed to put her point forward.

The contestants are assigned a task with snakes and ladders and the opinions of fans about the contestants. The team that would win the game would get access to a luxurious bathroom for a week.

During the task, a statement that read: 'Karanvir Bohra flirts with Poonam' flashed on the screen which left both of them shocked. However, many contestants including Saisha voted that Karanvir does flirt with her.

Sara Khan and Ali Mercchant ended up getting into a fight about why the makers asked Ali to be on the show. Sara claimed that he was brought to stir drama as she was already inside the show. However, he said he came because of his own talents.

The blue team ended up winning the task and got access to the more luxurious bathroom for a week.

