Lock Upp: Shivam Sharma's explosive dark secret out, says 'I slept with my mom's divorcee friend'

Host Kangana Ranaut asked Shivam Sharma to read out his secret in the exact words that he had written in his contract.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The ongoing season of the reality show Lock Upp on ALTBalaji and MX Player has upped the curiosity levels of the viewers - thanks to all the controversial stuff coming up. After Tehseen Poonawalla's explosive secret about his past incident, now another contestant named Shivam Sharma has revealed his dark secret. 

Shivam Sharma, Karanvir Bohra and Payal Rohatgi were named in the charge sheet, and Shivam pressed the buzzer first and revealed one of his secrets. He said, "There was a divorced lady 'a bhabhi,' who lived near my house, she was my mumma's friend. It isn't dirty because she was a divorcee and I wanted to help with her sexual life. I cook really great white sauce pasta, so I would take that to her house and would have a good time. It's very old news now because this happened when I was in college around 8-9 years ago."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Host Kangana Ranaut asked him to read out his secret in the exact words that he had written in his contract. He read "There was a bhabhi opposite my old house, she got divorced and was my mother's friend. Mai unke ghar pasta cook karke le jata tha and bed h*t karke wapas aata tha. This is called 'pyaar do pyaar lo' because life is full of sadness and we should spread happiness.' 

Kangana also asked other contestants about Shivam's dark secret. 

 

