हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Khan

Lock Upp: Sara Khan jolted by ex-husband Ali Mercchant's entry, asks him to keep 'everything in the past'

Sara Khan had an honest conversation with her ex-husband Ali Mercchant as he made a surprise entry in Kangana Ranaut-hosted show Lock Upp.

Lock Upp: Sara Khan jolted by ex-husband Ali Mercchant&#039;s entry, asks him to keep &#039;everything in the past&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Sara Khan is upset with the fact that her ex-husband has entered the Kangana Ranaut hosted show 'Lock Upp'.

As both Sara and Ali got married on the reality show `Bigg Boss`, there were a lot of controversies going around their relationship. In fact, post `Bigg Boss`, Ali told IANS in an interview that he had to struggle a lot to establish himself in the industry.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Khan (@ssarakhan)

 

Now as the actor entered the show fans were curious to know how both of them are going to face each other.

But keeping all things aside Sara had a one on one conversation with Ali. She told Ali: "Let`s keep everything in the past. We both have tolerated a lot then but now it`s a new beginning. We both are here to win, let`s make our parents proud. "

She also mentioned how much she respects and loves Ali`s parents to which Ali agreed and said he does too.

`Lock Upp` streams ALTBalaji and MX Player.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sara KhanLock UppAli MercchantLock Upp updatesKangana Ranaut
Next
Story

Lock Upp: Shivam Sharma's explosive dark secret out, says 'I slept with my mom's divorcee friend'

Must Watch

PT11M24S

DNA: Pain of Kashmiri Pandits now reaches door to door!