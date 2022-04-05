Lock Upp Day 35 written updates: Azma Fallah throws water on Mandana Karimi to provoke her

New Delhi: In the latest episode of Lock Upp, there were huge fights happening in the house between Payal Rohatgi and Mandana Karimi. Mandana also had a serious argument and physical altercation with Azma Fallah.

At the beginning of the episode, Payal was seen performing yoga at 6 am which irked Mandana and she insulted her. This made Payal furious and she claimed that Mandana wished her death while she was doing yoga.

Karanvir said that Payal had been doing yoga for weeks now but no one had a problem. Mandana did not take that well as she felt she was being singled out.

Payal called Mandana uneducated for disrespecting yoga. Mandana told her that she had to quit her education to work and support her family financially.

Later, the inmates get involved in a cooking task in each team had to send two members to cook a dish as fast as possible which would be tested by jailor Karan Kundrra. Both the contestants made biryani but Karan Kundrra liked the orange team's (Payal, Shivam) food better.

Poonam Pandey was really upset after she heard that and said that she will stop cooking from now on.

Azma tried to pick a fight with Mandana by throwing cream on her side drawer and then throwing water on Mandana's face while she was lying down.

Mandana threatened to throw her makeup bag after this incident and even threw items kept on her drawer.

The differences between inmates is getting serious and even among team members the relations are souring. Unlike the blue team, the orange team has a lot of internal conflict.