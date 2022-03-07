Lock Upp Day 9 written updates: Sara Khan confronts Shivam Sharma, tells him she only wants to be friends

New Delhi: In the latest episode of Lock Upp, day 9 was full of surprises for the inmates as they finally got a bit of sunlight into the jail in the morning. Payal Rohtagi had earlier complained about not having any sunlight in the house and was delighted when Karanvir Bohra informed her of the new change.

Later, Sara Khan, Tehseen Poonawalla and Nisha Rawal had a discussion about the cleanliness of the washroom. Sara told Nisha that Tehseen wasn't agreeing to the fact that he had dirtied the washroom when he used it. Nisha told her that she knows but there wasn't anything she could do.

A few inmates were also plotting against Shivam Sharma. During the day, the inmates were given their dose of the daily news and were discussing it while eating their lunch.

Karanvir, after lunch, broke down into tears as he expressed that he was missing his kids a lot. He was then looking at a card that his kids had made for him.

For the day's task, the jailors asked the two groups - orange and blue to select two intelligent and two strong members from their team for an upcoming task.

From the orange team - Babita Phogat and Siddharth Sharma went as the strong contestants and Nisha and Poonam Pandey as the intelligent ones.

Meanwhile, Sara broke Shivam's heart by saying that she wasn't romantically interested in him. Shivam was quite understanding of her decision in front of her but still swooned over her when she wasn't around.

During the task, the intelligent team was asked several questions about the world, politics, entertainment, movies etc. If they answered it incorrectly, the weight that the strong team was holding would increase, putting pressure on them.

Eventually, the orange team won the task with the blue team coming out as losers in this task.

Keep watching this space for more updates related to Lock Upp. Stay Tuned!