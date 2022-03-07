Lock Upp: Nisha Rawal opens up on being bipolar, reveals her partner didn't support her, watch video

New Delhi: Lock Upp contestant and actress Nisha Rawal opened up on her mental health issues and losing her baby on the reality show. A clip of the same was shared on her Instagram handle and has struck an emotional chord with her fans and viewers.

In the video, Nisha revealed that she is bipolar which led to people believing that she is 'crazy' or 'pagal'.

"When I lost my baby, I wasn't even allowed to cry," she revealed. Further, she said that she went to the doctor despite the fact that her partner didn't support her.

"In that stage, I had events of emotional abuse, mental abuse, physical abuse even though I had lost my child," she said as she held back her tears.

Take a look at her video on her mental battles:

Earlier, during a candid chat with Payal, Nisha had revealed that her estranged husband Karan was having an affair for 7-8 months behind her back. However, he told Nisha that he is still in love with her - the whole situation left Nisha in shock, she said.

Actress Nisha Rawal had made headlines for her domestic feud with her estranged husband Karan Mehra last year.

Currently, she partaking in the Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show 'Lock Upp'.

Along with her, comedian Munawar Faruqui, model Poonam Pandey, actor Karan Kundrra, Sara Khan, Kaaranvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, political analyst Tehseen Poonawala, fashion designer Saisha Shinde, self-styled godman Swami Chakrapani, social media influencer Anjali Arora, and wrestler Babita Phogat are also part of the show.