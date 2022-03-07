हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kangana Ranaut

Lock Upp Day 8 written updates: Swami Chakrapani gets eliminated from show; Anjali shares her secret!

Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp entered the second judgement day today. So, in order to make the show interesting, the makers gave a special task to all the prison inmates to share their feelings and incidents about mental health and the issues related to it. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp entered the second judgement day today. So, in order to make the show interesting, the makers gave a special task to all the prison inmates to share their feelings and incidents about mental health and the issues related to it. 

In today’s episode, Kangana asked all the three inmates who were in danger zone that one of them will only get a chance to share their secret with the audience and will get safe from elimination. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MX Player (@mxplayer)

As Anjali Arora, becomes the first one to press the buzzer, she gets an opportunity to save herself from the elimination and later Kangana says that Swami Chakrapani Maharaj has shown no enthusiasm in being part of the show as he hasn’t even pressed the buzzer to save himself and so eliminates him them and there. 

Siddharth Sharma gets second chance and was finally saved for this week. 

In the other part of the show, Kangana asks the inmates to choose two contestants whom they consider as the person who broke the maximum number of prison rules and she also adds one name from her end. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MX Player (@mxplayer)

Kangana chooses Saisha Shinde for the punishment and accuses her of misbehaving with her guards on the show. 

Later, with majority of votes, housemates choose Siddharth Sharma and Shivam Sharma as the candidates for the punishment as they accused them of using bad language and unwanted fights in the jail. 

Meanwhile, the equation between Munawar Faruqui and Poonam Pandey also goes downhill as the two were seen arguing over different topics. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MX Player (@mxplayer)

Well, Swami Chakrapani is out of the Lock Upp as he couldn’t survive the ‘Atyachari Jail’ and so whom do you think will be next on Kangana’s hit list?

Well, only time will tell, till then keep watching this space for more updates related to Lock Upp. Stay Tuned!  

 

