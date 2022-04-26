New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut's reality TV show 'Lock Upp' has been making headlines since its premier for its controversial statements and explosive fights among inmates. However, it also has emotional and heartwarming moments such as when contestants speak about their traumatic experiences or form strong bonds with each other.

As the show is reaching its end, the contestants are getting motivated by surprise family, friends visit on the show. One of the headliners of the show - Payal Rohatgi was pleasantly surprised when her fiance and wrestler Sangram Singh featured on the show to cheer Payal on.

He also proposed to her on the show and said that he wanted to marry her. Payal was shocked to hear this and asked him if he was being serious and he said yes.

For the unversed, the controversial reality show Lock Upp is nearing its finale and is making headlines for revelations made by its contestants. The ALTBalaji show is hosted by Kangana Ranaut and recently saw TV actor Ali Mercchant's eviction.

On the judgement day episode, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui shared his secret of facing sexual assault as a child. Adding to his story, host Kangana Ranaut revealed that she too was inappropriately touched as a child. After hearing their ordeal, contestant Saisha Shinde broke down recalling her own story of being molested.