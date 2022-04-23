Lock Upp: Evicted contestant Vinit Kakkar was fine with Kangana insulting him

MUMBAI: Actor Vinit Kakar, who entered the reality show 'Lock Upp' hosted by Kangana Ranaut, has praised the Bollywood actress even though she insulted him during his eviction. Kangana noticed that Vinit is not participating in discussions or tasks and he is not making an effort to talk to anyone. She asked everyone to state a contestant who is in the game for free. Most contestants gave Vinit's name as he has been very inactive in the game.

Due to this, Kangana put him in the bottom of the chargesheet and said that he will not get a chance to even save himself with a secret. At the end, Kangana announced that Vinit is Locked out from the show as she said that he came into the show 'by mistake' and bid him goodbye.

Reacting to the incident Vinit says, "Kangana has been an inspiration for me. And I took her words gracefully. I understand there was nothing personal about it. She roasted me, and I was prepared to face such behaviour as it is a game for strong headed people who are ready to face criticism and insult. I was prepared with my game plan to enjoy the journey and move on gracefully."

He continues to praise Kangana and adds, "She is the iron lady of Indian cinema. Sharing a stage along with her is only enough and memorable for me. I would really wish to work along with her in movies. I would have failed to impress her in the game but I'm sure she will be impressed with my acting skills and professionalism."

Vinit started his career in showbiz with another reality TV show, 'Truth Love Cash' and became runner up. And later he started acting and featured mostly in the mythological television shows like 'Radhakrishn', 'Devi Adi Parashakti', 'Vignaharta Ganesh' among others.