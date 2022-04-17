हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lock Upp

Lock Upp: Prince Narula to enter Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show!

Actor Prince Narula had earlier won reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss 9' and 'Roadies 12'.

Lock Upp: Prince Narula to enter Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show!
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Prince Narula is the latest addition to Kangana Ranaut's reality show `Lock Upp`.

"I am very excited. Lock Upp is a different show and I am entering the show as a troublemaker and not a contestant. More than anything, this is Ektaa Mam`s (producer Ekta Kapoor) show which makes the concept undoubtedly amazing," he said.

Prince, who had earlier won `Bigg Boss 9` and `Roadies 12`, also shared why he said yes to `Lock Upp`.

"The show is amazing! My main reason to enter this show is that it is judgment-free. People are often judged when they reveal their secrets on a show, but Lock Upp`s concept is badass in itself. Moreover, it asks you to be badass as well. And this makes the show one of a kind," he added.

`Lock UPP` is currently streaming on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

