Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Anusha Dandekar to judge Supermodel Of The Year 2

Mumbai: Bollywood personalities Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar will be seen as judges in the second season of the reality show 'Supermodel Of The Year'.

Malaika said: "I`ve always been in awe of the grit and passion the women of today possess, and MTV Supermodel of the Year sets the foundation for these talented ladies to showcase their individuality in the most impressive form. With the first season being an absolute rollercoaster for us, the second one is sure to be a notch higher."

The actress says the second season will be a treat for the eyes of all the fashion fanatics.

With #UnapologeticallyYou as the theme, the show has conversations around stereotypes and questions preconceived notions around an individual and their choices.

Milind shared: "Being a supermodel is all about putting your best out there and embracing all that is unabashedly you. We saw that come alive in the first season of the show and were stunned by the confidence, poise, and grace in each one of the contestants. With the dynamic world of fashion bringing in new trends and styles, it will be interesting to see how the young women of today stand out of the crowd and lead by example."

Milind added that the stakes will be higher this season.

Anusha says she has always believed that fashion and beauty are more than just stylish outfits and a perfect face.

She shared: "It can be a powerful way to feel inspired and present the most authentic version of yourself. The best thing about fashion and beauty is that you can express yourself through your style and personality regardless of where you come from, and we strive to follow the same mantra with `Supermodel of the Year`".

`Supermodel of the Year Season 2` is slated to premiere in August on MTV.